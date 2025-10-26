OBITUARY: Shawn Torres

Shawn Torres, 40, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
Service arrangements are forthcoming, and will be held in Greenville, South Carolina.
Please keep the Torres family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. 615-444-4558
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
