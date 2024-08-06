OBITUARY: Sharron Wilkison

Sharron Wilkison, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at her residence.

She was a native of Hornersville, MO but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a member of the Christian faith.

Sharron was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wilkison; parents, Clyde and Wilma Tennin; daughters, Lori Abdo and Karen Hawks and sisters, Martha.

She is survived by her sons, Eric and Bret Wilkison; daughter, Tawnya (Jason) Sisk; sisters, Clydette and Donna; grandchildren, Damon Hawks, Amber Eaves, Austin Abdo, Brian Sisk, Dylan Wilkison, Chelsea Wilkison and Alex Sisk and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for Sharron at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave your condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

