Sharon “Sherrie” Ramsey – Age 64 of Christiana, Tennessee, passed away from her battle with cancer on January 2, 2021. She was born to parents Edward and June Ramsey on January 23, 1956 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sherrie attended her early years of grade school at Tusculum Elementary, and graduated from Overton High School in Nashville, TN. She went on to work at Vanderbilt Hospital and Middle Tennessee Medical Center, contributing over 30 years as a purchasing agent, supervisor, and manager in the Purchasing Department for the hospitals. She was a lifelong friend to animals with a love of line dancing, horseback riding, the beach, charitable volunteering, spending time with family, and the outdoors.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents, Ed “Sonny” and June Ramsey, and her fiancé, Walt Ginn. She is survived by her brother, Eddie Ramsey (Carmen); nephew, Edward Ramsey (Mark Muntz); niece, Michelle Moore (Nate); nephew, Robert Ramsey (Emily); great nephews, Noah, Dylan, Derek and David; aunt, Mickie Steele (Riley); aunt, Judy Organ (Mike); and uncle, Eddie Baskin. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Sherrie was a loving sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Cancer Foundation or an Animal rescue of your choice or Cancer Foundation in her honor would be appreciated. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.