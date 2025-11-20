OBITUARY: Sharon Robinson

Sharon Lynne Robinson 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed from this life to her heavenly reward November 18, 2025. She was born February 24, 1950, in Maryville Tennessee to Lynn and Louise Robinson and grew up in Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia. She graduated in1968 from Gordon High School in Decatur GA then earned degrees from Florida College and Georgia State University.

She worked as a secretary and paralegal for several lawyers then as a judicial assistant in the Seminole County Florida civil and criminal courts from 1973 to 2011.

She returned to her home state of Tennessee in 2011 following the death of her father and lived with and cared for her mother until her death in 2013. She remained in Murfreesboro for the rest of her life. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and was a learned student of the bible sharing her knowledge through teaching and writings. Sherry was known for her love of reading, history and her beautiful needlework.

She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Collier of Shorewood IL; her nephew, Joshua; nieces, Jessi and Allison, 10 great nieces and nephews, and her spiritual brothers and sisters from the Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ.

She spent the last few weeks of her life under hospice care at the home of her dear friend and sister in Christ Wendy Green who loved and cared for her with devotion.

Visitation will be Friday, November 21, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 4:00 pm.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Robinson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.