OBITUARY: Sharon Marlene Green

Sharon Marlene (Billings) Green, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 22 at Adam’s Place after living in the Continuing Care Unit for her last two and a half years. Though she was born in Detroit, MI, she grew up in Sparta, TN and is the daughter of the late Orvin P. Billings and Sarah Maxine (Looper) Billings.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Garry Green; children, Sheryl (Ted) Chesnutt, Rachael (Nick) Ged, and Bill (Monica) Green; sister, Dee Billings; grandchildren, Alex (Cassidy) Chesnutt, Claire Chesnutt, Caroline Chesnutt, Danielle (Page) Spinoso, Nicholas Ged, Sarah Green and Heather Green; and great-grandchildren, Karson, Liam, and Micah Chesnutt.

She was a woman who “exonerated” love, offering it freely and unconditionally to everyone in her life. Known as “Mama” to her children and “Nana” to her grands and great-grands, she prioritized creating a loving home and selflessly invested herself in the well-being of her family and friends.

She had a true gift for hospitality and for building special relationships that lasted a lifetime. A dedicated prayer warrior, she was devoted to praying for others until the very end, consistently lifting her loved ones up in spirit.

Even while managing chronic pain, she demonstrated incredible strength and dignity, never letting her struggles diminish her generous heart or her trust in God. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and a life dedicated to the service of others.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, Jan 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the service beginning at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of cremated remains will be held at 2:00 PM at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sparta, TN.