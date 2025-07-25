OBITUARY: Sharon Louise Smith

Celebrating the Beautiful Life of Sharon Louise Smith

October 31st, 1959 – July 20th, 2025

With a heart full of love and a spirit that was both funny and sassy, Sharon touched the lives of all who knew her. Born in Smyrna, TN, her warmth and big-hearted nature made every moment with her a cherished memory.

Sharon delighted in life’s simple pleasures – whether she was watching her favorite TV shows like Virgin River and Yellowstone, engaging in spirited games, casting a line while fishing, or bringing colors to life in her art. Her joyful laughter and vibrant energy were a constant source of happiness to her family and friends. She loved sitting outside watching the hummingbirds and butterflies and she loved flowers.

She was the beloved wife of the late Don Smith of 22 years, and together they built a family filled with love and laughter. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Winsett and her partner Clint Nunley, her son Jason Barrett and his wife Amanda, who carry forward her legacy of love. Her grandchildren, Anthony Smith, Cole Smith, Gracie Winsett, and Millie Mae Barrett, and 8 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, each holding a special place in her heart.

Sharon was the daughter of the late James and Mary Yearwood, and the sister to her dear late brother Jim Yearwood and her loving sister Glenda Jones. Her family ties were strong, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

We invite all who knew Sharon to celebrate her beautiful life by remembering the laughter she shared, the love she spread, and the joy she brought into our lives. Her big heart and vibrant spirit will continue to inspire us all.