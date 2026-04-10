Sharon L. Miller, 70, of Centre Hall, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on September 25, 1955, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Gerald B. “Budd” Miller and Geraldine (Emel) Miller.

Sharon was a 1972 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. She furthered her education, graduating from South Hills Business School with her associate’s degree in accounting.

She is survived by her children, Tracy Miller (Herb Chapman) of Bellefonte, Chad Horner (Angel Robinson) of Vero Beach, Florida, and Tara Horner (Jonathan Romine) of Smyrna, Tennessee; eight grandchildren: Wyatt Chapman, Cheyenne Miller, Autumn Horner, Thomas Horner, Eli Romine, Skylee Baker, Lainey Horner, and Everette Romine, and a great grandchild, Wynter Chapman; and her long time companion, Don Grieb. Also surviving is a brother, Michael Miller (Stephanie Mummert) of Hanover, and a sister, Leisa Johnstonbaugh (Brian) of Bellefonte.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Linda Leathery, Kelly Correll, Kenneth Miller, and William Miller.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com

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This obituary was published by Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. – Bellefonte.

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