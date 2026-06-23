Sharon Kay Nell, age 79, a resident of both LaPorte, IN and Smyrna, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Sharon was born in LaPorte, IN on September 7, 1946 to the late Stanley and Allene (nee Peterson) Chlebowski. While she resided primarily in LaPorte, Sharon also lived over a span of several years in Smyrna, TN. She worked while her children were little at American Rubber and TP Orthodontics, both in LaPorte. Sharon was a devoted Catholic who attended at both St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in LaPorte and St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Smyrna. She married James R. Umphrey and together they raised their family until his passing. Years later, Sharon met Robert “Bob” Nell and they shared nearly 30 years of marriage until his passing.

Sharon was gifted in the art of sewing and enjoyed quilting and clothing making. She made quilts containing family photos for her children and known for clothing her grandchildren throughout their childhoods. Her creativity did not stop at sewing; she also enjoyed doing ceramics. Sharon loved to shop at JCPenney, Macy’s, and any store in between. She enjoyed walking and shopping in the mall with her daughter and sisters. Sharon was an avid bowler at Thunderbird Lanes and Quicks. She also enjoyed camping and fishing and was often out on the lake in the family boat.

More than anything, Sharon was an adoring grandmother to her many grandchildren. It was said that her life “truly began” when her first grandchildren arrived. Sharon was a beloved mother, treasured grandmother, great-grandmother, and even great-great-grandmother, dear sister, aunt, and friend whose love and compassion will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

A special thank you is shared to the staff of the Brickyard Terrace Care Center and Asceracare Hospice for providing Sharon with dignity, and comfort and during her time at the Center. Your compassion and skilled care is greatly appreciated and recognized.

Sharon is survived by her children: Michael Umphrey, Lisa (John) Cox, and Shawn (Samantha) Donahoe; grandchildren: Colleen, Christopher, Sarah, Briggette, Courtney, Stephanie, Emily, Kyle, Peyton, Parker, Alex, and Magdalynn; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Terry (Harold) Peterson and Beverly Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and even one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Allene; spouses: James and Bob; her son: James R. Umphrey, Jr. “Dink”, grandson: Dallas; and siblings: David Chlebowski and his wife Donna; Stanley Chlebowski, Jr., and Betty Peterson.

Following her wishes, Sharon will be laid to rest next to her first husband, James, at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 12, 2025, at Pine Lake Cemetery with Deacon Frank Zolvinski officiating.

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This obituary was published by Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

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