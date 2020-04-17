Our precious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, best friend and greatest confident – Sharon Bridget Holt went to be with Our Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. So many of her closest loved ones were able to surround her with love and all of us covered her in prayers, as she passed very peacefully to be with those that went before her. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Lillian Crabbe Cole; her father, Harold Cole; her stepmother Shirley Cole; her Aunt Bernice “Bunka” Edwards; her husband of 36 years, Michael Lynn Holt, and her sister Deborah Cole.

She was the proud Christian mother survived by all three daughters, who are blessed to have had a mother that loved so deeply and unconditionally; Michelle (Randy) Sansom, Racquel (Shane) Mangrum and Nichole (Robbie) Allen. Her six grandchildren – Robert Allen (Amanda Gambill) , Austin Allen (Morgan Smith), Christina Cammarata, Alexandria Sansom, Chandler Mangrum (Chelsea Palk) and William Sansom were the light of her life. Her two step-grandchildren Shayli Bauman and Kaylen Mangrum were near and dear to her heart. Great grandchildren – Nevaeh Williams and Kaiya Cammarata reignited her youthful spirit. Her Brother Greg (Connie) Cole; nephews, Brian Cole, Taylor Cole, and Anthony Hedge; precious beloved niece, Karen (Buster) Crouch; her darling great aunt, Frankie Cole. And numerous neighborhood kids and work family that she loved dearly throughout the years will sincerely miss her. She enjoyed trying new things from Pinterest, and her fiancée Rodger Martin was willing to assist her in these spontaneous projects. He was a source of great companionship in these latter years.

There was never a dull moment when you were around Bridget. She loved to dance, talk, play cards, drink coffee, Facebook, research genealogy and spend time with her family. Her storytelling typically left no dry eye in a room with cheeks and abdomens hurting from laughter.

Even in her final days she would find a way to smile. Her unwavering strength, intentional choice for joy and determination to be good and do good is inspirational to us all. She was the Sun we all orbited around, and while she’s no longer with us, she’s still burning bright in all our hearts. Though we are selfishly sad, we rejoice in knowing she is in such a better place and never, again, to struggle for another breath.

The prayers over her and our family are greatly appreciated. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date when we can all gather and reminisce over her beautiful soul.

“Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4