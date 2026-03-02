Sharon Annette Hicks, a life-long resident of Bellefonte, PA, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2026, while visiting family in Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 59.

Sharon was born to Richard and Mary Hicks on November 26, 1966, in Bellefonte Hospital as one of four children. She graduated Bellefonte Area High School Class of 1984, and attended South Hills School of Business and Technology. She was a mother to three daughters, and a grandmother to one granddaughter. For the last few years, Sharon has worked in her community at Bellefonte’s Faith Centre Thrift Store.

A Bellefonte native, Sharon lived and worked nearly all her life in Centre County, with a few years in Arizona, but always coming home. Her young life was spent exploring the wilderness with her siblings, or biking through downtown with friends. She took joy in connecting with her community, known affectionately at local farmer’s markets and craft fairs as ‘the soap lady,’ or through her work at the Faith Centre.

Sharon had a great love for good music, good company, and time spent in nature. Her children will remember her tubing, camping, hiking, and never missing the opportunity to dance or pick wildflowers. She loved to laugh, believed the best food came with the least chemicals, and will be remembered for her open heart, her strong, free spirit, and a great sense of humor.

Sharon is survived by her brother Ted Hicks; sister Margaret Hicks; daughters Desha Johnson and Jadie Perdue; granddaughter Lainey Johnson; and beloved cats Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe.

She is predeceased by her eldest daughter, Chandra McCloskey; her parents, Richard Hicks and Mary Ellis; her aunt, Margaret Richmond; her sister, Tina Hicks; and her stepmother Kathy Hicks.

A memorial will be held for Sharon from 11am to 2pm on February 21st at the Gamble Mill Speakeasy. (160 Dunlop St., Bellefonte, PA, 16823) A celebration of life will follow from 4pm to 9pm at the residence of Sheila Knupp Stever. (203 Fishing Creek Rd, Mill Hall, PA, 17751)

Sharon’s family asks you to bring stories, pictures, and food to share for the evening celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s name to Centre County PAWS, and she would encourage you to pick wildflowers whenever you can.

Published by Centre Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2026.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

