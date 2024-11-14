OBITUARY: Sharon Ann Herrod

Sharon Ann Herrod, age 61 of Christiana passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her niece. Melinda Adams.

Mrs. Herrod was a member of Crescent Church of Christ and had worked as an LPN. Her final gift was being an organ donor.

She is survived by her husband of 41years, John David Herrod, mother, Moranda Sue Adams; father, Dexter Adams, Jr.; sister, Donna Adams Victory; sister-in-law, Brenda Adams; niece, Christy Hicks and husband Mike; nephew, Lucas Victory; great-nieces, Kinsley Rose Victory and Chelsie Hicks; great-nephew, Hayden Adams, and a host of aunts, uncles and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Church of Christ 4915 Barfield Crescent Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16th, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Crescent Church of Christ. Funeral service 2:00 PM at Crescent Church of Christ. Bro, Darryl Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

