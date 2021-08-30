Shane Alan Brown, age 30, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. Shane was born in Davidson County and lived in Smyrna. He was a forklift operator for N.F.I.

He was preceded by his grandfather, Slyvin Coy Gilley.

Shane is survived by his wife, Annie Brown; parents, William Brown Jr and Penny Brown (Randy) Roberts; and brother, William Andrew “Andy” (Jennifer) Brown; grandparents, Nancy VanBuren, Gene Sr., and Barbara Brown; uncle, Allen Gilley, and daughter, Sarah; also survived by mother and father-in-law, Alan and Kathy Combs, Chris and Allison Combs and Jenny and April Combs; and many other dearly beloved family members and friends.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.