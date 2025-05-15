OBITUARY: Shaciah Hawkins

Ms. Shaciah Hawkins age 21 entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Her arrangements are forthcoming.

Please keep the Hawkins family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130

(615) 444-4558

Send flowers to the service of Shaciah Hawkins