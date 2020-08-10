SFC Andrew Stanton Turner, US Army (Ret.), age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Spring City, TN to the late Clarence Turner and Lydia Fitzgerald Turner Moore. SFC Turner proudly served his country in the United States Army abroad in Turkey, Japan, Germany, and Vietnam. He worked in the ASA (American Security Agency), what is now the NSA. SFC Turner then worked for Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation as the credit union manager and in the call center. He was a faithful member of Restoration Fellowship.

SFC Turner is survived by his wife of 22 years, Matilda Carol Scott Turner; children, Mark Turner and his wife Kim of Murfreesboro, Phillip Turner of Murfreesboro, and Angela Hollins and her husband Stu of Shelbyville, TN; sister, Alice Goodwin and her husband Jimmy of Murfreesboro; sisters-in-law, Wanetta Scott of Murfreesboro and Jennifer Waggoner and her husband Bill of Old Hickory, TN; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Bowman.

The family would like to thank Wanetta Scott, Dr. Sumner at Nashville VA Medical Center, Alive Hospice, and Rev. James Spivey for the love and care of SFC Turner.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. James Spivey will officiate.