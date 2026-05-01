OBITUARY: Sewell Felix Summers

Sewell Felix Summers passed on April 28, 2026, at the age of 86.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 8, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A Service to Celebrate will take place at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 9, 2026, at 1:00 pm.

Complete obituary will be posted once it is available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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