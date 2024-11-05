OBITUARY: Senior Master Sergeant Warren T. Lee

Senior Master Sergeant Warren T. Lee, USAF (Retired), 80, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on October 29, 2024.

Born in Florida on July 28, 1944, Warren led an extraordinary life of dedication, service, and love that took him all over the world.

A graduate of Sebring High School, Sebring, FL in 1961, Warren continued his education at the Community College of the Air Force. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966, embarking on a distinguished career spanning over two decades. His service took him across the globe, including postings in Pakistan, Germany, Greenland, Turkey, and various bases within the United States. Among his notable assignments were two tours at the Defense Information School, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, IN, and a final post at the Pentagon from which he retired in 1988. He started as a military police officer and quickly found his true calling with Armed Forces Radio and Television Service (AFRTS).

Following his retirement from active duty, Warren continued to serve his country as a civilian employee with AFRTS in the Washington D.C. area, retiring in 2008. In his 40 years with AFRTS he had many memorable experiences including being in the Oval Office with President Reagan, flying on Air Force One with President Clinton, interviewing President George W. Bush as well as multiple Secretaries of Defense, Laura Bush and Arthur Ashe. He served many roles including DJ, news anchor, station manager and instructor. He mentored many broadcasters who he continued to hear from over the years.

During his retirement years, he became a licensed amateur radio operator and instructor. He was very active with the Rappahannock Valley Amateur Radio Club, assisting with events, teaching classes, testing, and serving as club president. He was also a lifetime member of the Virginia Fone Net (VFN). He enjoyed traveling in his Chinook motor coach with his wife and golden retriever visiting new places and his family. He was a life long learner, skilled woodworker, and could fix almost anything.

In his last few years, Warren lived in Murfreesboro, TN, where he received wonderful care from the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. We thank Vanderbilt and Alive Hospice for their care and guidance.

We also extend our gratitude to blood donors. Every time Warren received a blood transfusion, he would say “thank you” to the unit of blood not knowing who it was from but grateful to the person who donated. If you are able, please consider donating to your local blood bank.

Warren is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie Lee; daughter, Heidi Imes, and her husband, Steve Imes of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Kristiaan Lee, and his wife, Amy Lee of McKinney, TX; and cherished grandchildren, Jackson Lee, Holland Imes, and Toby Lee.

Warren’s life was one of honor, dedication, and love—a true testament to the values he held dear. His memory will continue to inspire and guide those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A service will be held on December 17, 2024 at Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, VA.

