OBITUARY: Selmer B. ‘Peanut’ Taylor Jr.

Selmer B. “Peanut” Taylor, Jr., age 85, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his residence.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Air Force.

Peanut was preceded in death by his parents; Selmer and Mary Magdalene Victory Taylor, brothers; Elmore Taylor and Cecil Taylor and sister, Julie Blythe.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Morris Taylor, son, Mark Taylor, daughter, Tammy Davis Short, grandson, Jeremy Short, great grandchildren, Franklin, Noelle and Alexander and nieces; Edna June Taylor Major and Joyce Gail Blythe Vaughn.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave your condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

