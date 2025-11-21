OBITUARY: Selena Marie White

Selena Marie White, born on January 1, 2001, in Nashville, Tennessee, entered this world bringing joy, laughter, and light to all who knew her. She was the beloved daughter of Donnie and Marsha White and was raised in Smyrna, Tennessee, surrounded by the warmth of her close-knit family. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ralph Milford, and her grandmother, Cindy White.

Selena is survived by her parents, Donnie and Marsha White; her sisters, Danny White and Katie White; her grandfather, Don White; and her grandmother, Donna Milford. Selena is also survived by a large and loving extended family, including her aunts, uncles, and cousins; Tanya White and her children and grandchildren, Joseph and Stacy West and children, Briar West and children, Autumn and Tyler Dulinsky and children, Robert and Sarah White and their children, Siarah and RJ White, Steve White and his daughter RileyJo; Martha Pherigo and children, Sherry and Sean Froehlich, and their children, Joshua Sullivan, Taylor Greene, Carson Froehlich, Emma Froehlich, and Skyler Sullivan; Daisy Milford, and her children, Giselle Milford, Adriana Milford, and Jaxson Milford; April Milford and Jamie Ortiz, and their children, Michelle Milford and James Milford; Ricky and Amber Hinkle, and their children, Dawson, Junie, and Wyatt; Devin and Savannah Holt, and their son, Alex; Zackary Hinkle, Ruthie Hinkle, and her son, Sean.

Each family member held a special place in Selena’s heart, and she cherished every moment spent with them. From a young age, Selena shared a deep and unbreakable bond with her sisters, Katie and Danny. Her childhood was filled with imagination, joy, and laughter—hours spent playing with Polly Pockets, Barbies, and her beloved dog, Skylar. She loved family game nights, especially UNO, UNO Attack, Phase 10, Candy Land, and playing her Nintendo DS.

Selena’s adventurous spirit shone brightly. She enjoyed playing soccer, jumping on the trampoline, and riding four-wheelers, motorcycles, and go-carts with her dad, siblings, and cousins. Family gatherings were among her happiest moments. Whether visiting grandparents, aunts, uncles, or cousins, Selena brought an infectious light and energy everywhere she went. She attended school in Smyrna, where she formed meaningful friendships. Yet her sisters remained her closest companions—her lifelong friends, protectors, and partners in laughter. Their connection was unique and unwavering.

Above all, Selena will be remembered for her kind heart, her playful spirit, and the joy she brought into the lives of everyone around her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know and love her.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 6:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Ricky Hinkle officiating.

An online guestbook for White family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.