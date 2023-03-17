OBITUARY: Scott Michael Box

We are sad to announce the passing of Scott Michael Box of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He passed at age 68 on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Scott was enjoying his annual Bike Week vacation with his lifelong friends. He was struck by a vehicle failing to yield the right of way on SR100 and Bulldog Drive in Palm Coast, Florida. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Scott was born in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Len Milo Box and Janice Ruby Box (Bertolini).

He is survived by his wife, Jacky Box (Sedan), his daughter Bobbi Jo Box, his son Michael Box (Rachael Wolff), and his grandsons, Henley and Nolan Box.

He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Harrison Prater), Jimmy (Ellen), and John (Jana), nieces and nephews.

The family welcomes family and guests to come and honor his life at the Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 24, 2023, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The memorial service begins at 4:00 p.m. The family is live-streaming the service for those unable to attend in person. We appreciate receiving all of those who knew Scott.”

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Box family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

