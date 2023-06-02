OBITUARY: Scott Barrett

Scott Barrett, age 54, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

He was born on January 23rd, 1969, to parents Glendon and Wanda Barrett.

Scott was a member of Kingdom Ministry. He worked as a carpenter as his primary occupation. He loved fishing and football, two of his favorite teams were Alabama and the Dallas Cowboys.

Scott is survived by his parents, Glendon and Wanda Barrett; sisters, Jennifer Hopkins and Rebekah (Brady) Dickerson; daughters, Whitney (Adam) Boyce, Kaitlyn (Augie) Lang; son, Nicholas Barrett; nieces and nephews, Allie Leonard, Anslie Hopkins, Finley Dickerson, and Sawyer Dickerson; and twin grandchildren, Piper and Barrett Lang.

Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Estelle Leahew, and Tom and Edna Barrett.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Burial will follow at approximately 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

