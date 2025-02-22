OBITUARY: Saythong Kommanivong

Mr. Saythong Kommanivong, age 63, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025. He was preceded in death by his son, Amphyvanh Kommanivong and sister, Anny Onchanh.

He is survived by his wife, Sisamay Manosinh; children, Khonesavanh Kommanivong, John Bouphanh Kommanivong, Mikel Khamtanh Kommanivong, Oday Litthimane, Judy Medlin, and Stephen Priphasouk; along with numerous grandchildren and several other family and close friends.

Funeral service will be Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with cremation following.