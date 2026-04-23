Savanna Morrow, age 25 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Tuesday, April 14th, 2026. She was a native of Murfreesboro and is survived by her mother, Angie Morrow; a sister, Shelby Merritt (Matt Victory), all of Murfreesboro; maternal grandfather, Roger Merritt of Murfreesboro; nephew and niece, Eli and Eleanor; her beloved animal companions, Sassy, Ruby, and Daisy; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gail Merritt and other beloved family members.

Savanna attended Smyrna High School. She loved hiking and her fur babies, and she had an amazing green thumb and could grow anything, as witnessed by the many plants in her home.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Savanna may be made to the Rutherford County PAWS, 285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the Arbor Day Foundation at https://www.arborday.org/. An online guestbook is available for the Morrow family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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