OBITUARY: Sarah McCaslin

Sarah Lyon McCaslin, age 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 17, 2025. A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN, Sarah devoted her life to her family, her faith, and the simple joys of home. She was one of the first members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Sarah was a devoted homemaker who lovingly raised not only her four children but also helped nurture her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the heart of her family—steadfast, warm, and endlessly giving. A God-fearing, God-loving woman, Sarah lived a life of deep faith and quiet strength. Her love for her church and the Lord shone in everything she did.

Sarah had a gift for gardening and found great joy in her flowers, often tending to them with the same care and devotion she gave to those around her. Her home was a place of comfort, and her presence a reflection of grace. To know Sarah was to witness the love of Jesus — she lived her faith out loud in the way she cared for others, listened without judgment, and loved without condition.

Sarah is survived by her children, Dianne Jones and her husband Mike, Michael McCaslin and his wife Kris, Jeffery McCaslin and his wife Tammy, and David McCaslin; grandchildren, Andy Jacobs, Sarahbeth Jacobs, Abbé Cook, Ginny Bennett, Kailee Oliver, Kristina McCaslin, and Chandler Cook; and great-grandchildren, Hanna Capazuto, Maggie Jacobs, Jaxson Spivey, Alikay Spivey, Xander Jacobs, Scarlett Cook, Ava Spivey, Miguel Diaz, Reese and Chloe Bennett, and Gemma Oliver. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ernest McCaslin; parents, Samuel Levi Insell and Molly Mina Insell; and all of her siblings. Her legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in all who were blessed to know her.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.