OBITUARY: Sarah Maxine Hennessee McCrary

Maxine Hennessee McCrary, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 23, 2025. A native of McMinnville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Arcie Hennessee and Icee Nunley Hennessee. Mrs. McCrary was also preceded in death by her husband, Odis Richard McCrary, Sr. and eight brothers and sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 29, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Jacob Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McCrary is survived by her son, Odis Richard “Rich” McCrary, Jr. and his wife Kara of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Tonya Hobbs of Murfreesboro, TN, Shelly Conn and her husband James of Murfreesboro, TN, and Tammy Woodard Welliver and her husband Phil of Indiana; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McCrary was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the McCrary family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

