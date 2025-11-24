OBITUARY: Sarah Marie Jones

Sarah Marie Jones, loving, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 80 on November 20, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Kroger on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund Sanders and Mary Wise McDougal Sanders; brother, Ernest Ray Sanders; granddaughter, Erica Jones Stacey; and brother-in-law, Randy Pfeiffer.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Jones; son, Donnie (Tasha) Jones; daughter, Lynn (Terry) Stacey; brother, Jerry Wayne Sanders; sisters, Patsy (Carl) White, Jane Pheiffer; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 24, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

