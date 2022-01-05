Sarah Louise Wilson, age 92, passed away on January 2, 2022.

She was born in Portland, TN, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Sarah was a school teacher at Lascassas Elementary for 30 years. She earned her master’s degree from MTSU in primary education.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. Hendrix and Agnes Link Hendrix; and husband, Aubrey H. Wilson, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky H. (Cathy) Wilson of Christiana, David (Dawn) Roy Wilson of Smyrna, Ronald A. (Jane) Wilson of Murfreesboro; sister, JoAnn (Charlie) Jackson of Manchester; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, January 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.