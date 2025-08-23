OBITUARY: Sarah Goad

Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Barlow Goad, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, August 21, 2025. She was born in Coffee County, TN to the late John Houston and Beulah Bell Cornelison Barlow. Mrs. Goad was a homemaker to her family and a member of the Church of God. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Goad was an avid quilter making several quilts for her family.

Mrs. Goad is survived by her children, Ricky Goad and his wife Carolyn, Robbie Newland and her husband Barry, and Debra Bonifant and her husband Dale; grandchildren, Amanda Cooper and her husband Josh, Ryan Goad and his wife Hollie, Laura Newland, Joshua Goad and his wife Justine, Dustin Newland and his wife Myranda, Taylor Phillips and her husband Cody, Savannah Casto, Jeffery Rice, and Victoria Champion; great grandchildren, Emily, Ryan Jr, Alana, Sophia, Addy, Joshua Jr, Jase, Madelyn, Addison, Aubree, Nolan, Owen, Sadie, Lucas, Daniel, and Kayden; siblings, Claudine Johnson, Minnie Pike, and Buddy Joe Barlow and his wife Frances; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Goad, and a son, William Goad.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, August 25, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.