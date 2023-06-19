OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Young Godsey

Sarah Elizabeth Young Godsey, age 80 passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN after an extended illness.

Sarah was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna. Her faith and love for the Lord was evident in how she lived her life.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Grace Young, sister Eunice Mae Young, sister Myrtle Ruth Thurston and brother John G Young.

She is survived by her husband Albert Godsey, happily married for 57 years, daughter Michelle (Barry) Pope, granddaughter Ashlyn (Leo) Orantes and great-granddaughter Margot Anne Orantes

There were four loves in Sarah’s life, the first being her husband, Albert. They met through mutual friends at church, and she always said he was the best thing that ever happened to her. Sarah’s second love was her family. She was a loving, supportive mother and an amazing Nana. Third was her Highland Heights Church family. Sarah loved preparing meals, hosting showers, helping with Ladies Day and many other activities.

Middle Tennessee Christian School had the remaining piece of her heart. She taught preschool there and then moved into the Elementary Secretary position. She retired in 2013 after 32 years. Sarah loved her job and the families associated with the school. Every student that came through the doors were loved as if they were her own.

Sarah had a big heart, sometimes a big temper and always a willingness to help.

Sarah’s passing has left a huge hole in her family, and she will be greatly missed.

But it can be said of her life as in II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord the righteous judge will award to me on that day…..

The family would like to thank Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro for their excellent care of Sarah. Also, a thank you to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro for their kindness and compassion in assisting Sarah and the family with her final moments.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Lawrence Gardner fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/