OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Boerner

Sarah Elizabeth Boerner (“Nana Banana”)

March 11, 1952 – November 4, 2025

My mother, Sarah Elizabeth Boerner—better known as Nana Banana—took her last breath on November 4, 2025. Surrounded by her family, she began her journey from pain to peace. My mother had suffered from dementia for a long time, but in her final moments, she felt no fear, no pain, only calm. The Holy Spirit filled the room as The Beatles played softly in the background and her precious cat, Shu Shu, lay across her legs. It was one of the most beautiful, yet painful, experiences of my life. It was an honor and a privilege to be her caretaker this past year. She will be deeply missed and forever longed for.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 11, 1952, to Albert Earl Spadie and Gloria Partin Spadie. A devoted Registered Nurse, she touched countless lives with her compassion and grace. Her mother often said, “There but for the grace of God,” and my sweet mother lived by those words.

Her most cherished role was being “Nana” to her three precious grandchildren: Caroline Boerner, Hunter Thompson, and Claire Thompson. She lived her life for them. She was also a devoted mother to me, Jennifer Lee Boerner, a loving sister to her big sissy Jeri Lynn Meyer, and sister-in-law to Paul Meyer. She is also survived by her beautiful niece, Laura Elise Cox.

Mom was an avid reader—truly, I’m not sure I’ve ever met anyone who read more books than she did. She loved history, especially British history, and had a deep appreciation for antiques and art. She found peace near the water and joy in family dinners. She spent her last weeks at the beach with us, surrounded by love and laughter. No family gathering will ever be the same without her.

Her greatest joy was her family. We will forever eat chicken biscuits, drink Diet Cokes, and savor thumbprint cookies from Julia’s Bakery in her honor. We will forever be a family because she built the foundation for us. She was the gift.

There is a hole in our hearts tonight as we plan her celebration of life, but we take comfort knowing she is finally at peace. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aveanna Hospice in Murfreesboro, who were instrumental in her final care and an online guestbook is available for the Boerner family at www.woodfinchapel.com.