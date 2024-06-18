OBITUARY: Sarah Durham

Sarah Durham passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro surrounded by her family.

In passing, Sarah was reunited with her parents, Baxter Hoffman and Rosa Lee Pritchett Hoffman; her husband, Bobby Durham, Sr; a daughter, Vickie Whitmore; a grandson, Harrison Waldron; and a brother, Billy Hoffman.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon Smith, Donna Waldron and husband Phil; a son, Bobby Harris Durham, Jr. and wife Rhonda; a brother, Tommy Hoffman; a sister, Mary Christian; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Sarah was born in Gallatin, Tennessee and was a longtime member of Smyrna Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Services for Sarah Durham, age 85 of LaVergne, Tennessee, will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 21, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bo Durham, Mike Deering, Buford Carter, Will Fantini, Chad Simpson, and Chase Simpson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Roc Phillips, Scott Smith, and Xavier Embrey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Durham to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and an online guestbook is available for the Durham family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

