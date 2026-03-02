Mother Sarah Knox

Sarah B. Knox, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Survived by her loving and devoted children, Darryl Knox and Sherry Knox; a great great nephew, Kevondre Bass; a host of loving and devoted nieces & nephews; and bonus children, Kevin Harding, Carol Harding, and Kelly Harding.

Family Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026 from 3pm-5pm, at Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation will be held from 12noon-1pm on Saturday, March 7, 2026, with Funeral Service to follow at 1pm, at First Baptist Church, 738 East Castle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Pastor Mario D Halmon, Eulogist

Brother Marricus D Ellis, Officiant

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Bradley Creek Cemetery, Milton, TN.

Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323

