OBITUARY: Sara Louise Jones

Sara Louise Jones, age 81 of Manchester, Tennessee and formerly of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

She was born in Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Jones, Sr.; son, Ray Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Shelby Jones; parents, John Blessing and Ruby Paige Blessing.

Mrs. Jones was a member of Westwood Church of Christ and retired School Bus Driver with Metro Nashville.

She is survived by children, John Jones, Robert Jones and wife Melissa, William Jones and wife Stormy; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carlton Blessing and wife Donna, and Michael Blessing and wife Susan.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

