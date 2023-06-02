OBITUARY: Sara Louise Heaton

Sara Louise Heaton, age 87 passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Jordan and Bessie West Jordan; husband Earlen B. Heaton; brothers, Cecil Jordan, James Jordan, Gary Jordan.

She is survived by sons, Frank (Sandra) Heaton, Tom (Pam) Heaton; daughter, Kathy (Allen) Hoover; brothers, Charles Jordan, Carl Jordan, Terry Jordan; sister, Betty Mullins; grandchildren, Angela Hoover, Melody (Robert) Buchanan, Jennifer Fox, Michael (Rosemary) Heaton; great grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Gannon, Seth Allen Cloud, Stephanie Fox, Savannah (Bryan) Holding, Earlen Heaton, Johnnora Heaton, Jacqueline Heaton; and great-great grandchildren, Hunter Fox and Lanney Fox.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

