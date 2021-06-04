Sara Kathryn “Kat” Hockett, age 63 of Christiana passed from this earth unexpectedly Wednesday June 2, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford County.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert “Bobby” Lindell Hockett Sr, her father, Charles L. Barrett Jr, and in-laws, Lindell and Dorothy Hockett.

Mrs. Hockett was a member of the Church of Christ and a long time employee of Hudson’s Flower Shop.

She is survived by her daughter, Twana Hockett; son, Robert Hockett Jr wife Kayla; grandchildren, Parker, Kindell and Riley Hockett and a very special granddaughter Stephanie that “Nana” loved dearly; mother, Beatrice “Tootie” Bowman Barrett; brothers, Charles L. “Skip” Barrett, III wife Joan, William Dale Barrett wife Sandi; sister, Mendy Samford husband Dan, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Barrett, Billy Barrett, Matt Meeks, Camden Meeks, Quinten Meeks, Caleb Meeks, Cameron Barrett, Ronnie Porter; Honorary Pallbearers, will be Robert Hockett, Jr. Parker Hockett, and Lonnie Porter, Dale Barrett, and Skip Barrett.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Charles L. “Skip” Barrett, III will officiate. Burial will follow in Shelton Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sara Kathryn “Kat” Hockett, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.