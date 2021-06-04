Sara Kathryn

Sara Kathryn “Kat” Hockett, age 63 of Christiana passed from this earth unexpectedly Wednesday June 2, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford County.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert “Bobby” Lindell Hockett Sr, her father, Charles L. Barrett Jr, and in-laws, Lindell and Dorothy Hockett.

Mrs. Hockett was a member of the Church of Christ and a long time employee of Hudson’s Flower Shop.

She is survived by her daughter, Twana Hockett; son, Robert Hockett Jr wife Kayla; grandchildren, Parker, Kindell and Riley Hockett and a very special granddaughter Stephanie that “Nana” loved dearly; mother, Beatrice “Tootie” Bowman Barrett; brothers, Charles L. “Skip” Barrett, III wife Joan, William Dale Barrett wife Sandi; sister, Mendy Samford husband Dan, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Barrett, Billy Barrett, Matt Meeks, Camden Meeks, Quinten Meeks, Caleb Meeks, Cameron Barrett, Ronnie Porter; Honorary Pallbearers, will be Robert Hockett, Jr. Parker Hockett, and Lonnie Porter, Dale Barrett, and Skip Barrett.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Charles L. “Skip” Barrett, III will officiate. Burial will follow in Shelton Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sara Kathryn “Kat” Hockett, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here