Sara June Knight Tomlinson (known lovingly to all as June), aged 78, peacefully entered into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 18, 2026. She was born on July 15, 1947, in Murfreesboro, TN, to George VanBuren Knight and Daisy Parker Knight. June was the younger of two daughters and shared a close bond with her sister, Roseanne Knight Jacobs, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Irvin Jacobs.

June was raised in Murfreesboro, where her life was filled with joy, education, and community. She attended Mitchell Nelson and Crichlow Grammar Schools before graduating from Murfreesboro Central High School. June shined as a cheerleader at Crichlow and a proud band member at Central High, where she displayed her lifelong dedication and energy to those she loved and the activities she cherished.

Her life intertwined early with that of her beloved husband, William G. Tomlinson (Bill), when they were both young students. Their love story began in the 7th grade and grew steadfastly through high school and their years at Middle Tennessee State University. June and Bill were married on December 15, 1967, and fittingly graduated hand in hand on May 25, 1968. June earned her teaching degree while Bill earned his degree in Mathematics and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. The next day, they embarked on the adventure of a lifetime together, driving their Plymouth to Bill’s first duty station at Fort Bliss, TX.

During their 58 years of marriage, June’s life revolved around family, faith, and service. In 1970, their first son, William Michael Tomlinson, was born in El Paso, TX. While Bill bravely served in Vietnam, June returned to Murfreesboro to raise their newborn son with the support of her mother. Their second son, Jeremy Knight Tomlinson, was born in 1974 in El Paso, TX, completing their loving family.

As an Army wife, June devoted herself selflessly to supporting her husband’s career while raising their sons in various locations across the United States and Europe. June embodied resilience, grace, and adaptability. Over the years, the Tomlinson’s called many places home, including Texas, Washington D.C., Maryland, Kansas, Germany, and South Korea. June made each house a warm and loving home, nurturing their sons, and creating lasting friendships with military families around the globe.

June was an accomplished educator and a devoted mother. While stationed in Germany, she taught 3rd grade in Darmstadt and Mannheim. She also earned her master’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University alongside her sister, Roseanne. In later years, she served as a substitute teacher while her family was stationed in Washington, D.C., and led meaningful volunteer efforts, including serving as President of the 1st Infantry Division Officer’s Wives Club and the Custer House Museum in Fort Riley, KS. At Fort Leavenworth, KS, she again demonstrated her leadership and selflessness by serving as President of the Officer Wives Club for the entire post under a 3-Star General’s command.

June and Bill retired from military life in 1992, settling in Huntsville, AL, where they lived for 32 years. They were faithful members of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where June’s spirit of love for others shined through her involvement with the church community. June loved spending time with her family, supporting her husband in his hobbies, and celebrating milestones with her sons, their wives, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

June is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband of 58 years, LTC (Ret.) William G. Tomlinson (Bill); her sons, William Michael (Kris) of Huntsville, AL, and Jeremy Knight (Aimee) of Nederland, CO; her cherished grandchildren, Haley, Aron, Sierra, and Annabelle; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Adler. She is also survived by countless friends whose lives she touched with her kindness, humor, and unwavering faith.

June lived her life with grace, dignity, and compassion, demonstrating what it means to love and serve others. She was friendly and never met a stranger, always making those around her feel valued and welcomed. Her legacy of devotion, joy, and kindness will continue in the hearts of all who knew her.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN, on February 21, 2026, to honor her request and in consideration of her husband Bill’s health. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to your local church in June’s memory.

June will be forever cherished by her family and friends as a devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful follower of Christ. Her beautiful soul is now at rest in Heaven, leaving behind a lifetime of love and memories that will be treasured forever.

