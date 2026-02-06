Sara Elaine Dillon, age 47 of Smyrna died Friday January 16, 2026. She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her father, James Robert Jarrett.

Mrs. Dillion was a Christian and devoted wife, and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Dillon; son, Tyler Dillon and Allie Stowe; Mother, Vickie Ann Pruitt; brother, Charles Russell Williams and wife Trish; sisters, Sharon Williams, Karen Williams, Carol Shell; Nephews, Blake Brady, and wife Stephanie, Justin Huffman and Chasity Lokey, and with Kenzie, Miles; niece, Alyssa Shell Poore and husband Dalton; Aunt, Hester Jarrett.

Visitation will be Thursday January 22nd 2:00 PM to 8:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday January 23rd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Entombment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

