OBITUARY: Sara Carlene McCallister

Sara Carlene McCallister, age 95, passed away June 11, 2025 at her residence. She was a native of Rutherford County.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah Ross Victory and Len Victory; and husband, Michael Hobort McCallister.

She is survived by her children, Clifford D. Underwood and Randall Underwood; numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

