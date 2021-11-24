Mrs. SanJuanita “Jane” Corley-Schreck, age 62, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Schreck; mother, Dolores Gallardo; sons, Joshua Dean Corley, and Jared Michael Corley; grandchildren, Hunter, Alenia, Justice, Aryah, and Evelyn; five brothers, and one sister. She was preceded in death by father, Asencion Cruze Gallardo.

Jane was a long-time resident of Wauseon, OH. She was a member of Impact Church in Murfreesboro, TN, and was a retired Social Worker with Mid Cumberland Community Action Center. Her number one joy in life was her grandchildren, she loved them very much.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will take place at a later date in Archbold Cemetery in Archbold, OH.

