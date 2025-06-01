OBITUARY: Sandy Wu

Mrs. Sandy Wu, age 31, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, May 26, 2025. She was born in Oakland, CA to Henry Wu and Grace Xiao. Sandy was a homemaker to her family and loved to cook and bake. She was an avid watcher of K dramas and going shopping online and in person.

Sandy is survived by her father, Henry Wu; mother, Grace Xiao; daughter, Karina Keomahavong; life partner, Ricky Keomahavong; sister, Vivian Wu; and best friend, Colleen Phonekeo.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Buddhist Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.