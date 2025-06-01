OBITUARY: Sandy Wu

Sandy Wu Obit

Mrs. Sandy Wu, age 31, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, May 26, 2025. She was born in Oakland, CA to Henry Wu and Grace Xiao. Sandy was a homemaker to her family and loved to cook and bake. She was an avid watcher of K dramas and going shopping online and in person.

Sandy is survived by her father, Henry Wu; mother, Grace Xiao; daughter, Karina Keomahavong; life partner, Ricky Keomahavong; sister, Vivian Wu; and best friend, Colleen Phonekeo.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Buddhist Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

