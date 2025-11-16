OBITUARY: Sandra Susan Ferry

Sandra (Kubeck) Ferry, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN passed peacefully on November 11, 2025.

Born on July 2, 1948 in Hammond, IN, Sandy was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Kubeck.

Sandy was a devoted wife of 51 years to Ed Ferry Sr. She is survived by her sons; Ed (Joy) Ferry of Murfreesboro, TN, and Aaron (Krysta) Ferry of Auburntown, TN. She was a loving grandmother to her 4 grandchildren; Nolan, Aiden, Maggie, and Savannah. Sandy is also survived by her brothers Milan (Lynn) Kubeck, Andrew Kubeck, sister Mary Kubeck, and sister-in-law Dena (Mel) Basler. Sandy leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her brothers; John Kubeck, Steve Kubeck, Fran Kubeck, and sister; Candy Maicher.

Sandy graduated from Bishop Noll in 1966 and went on to earn her nursing degree from Indiana University. Before retirement, Sandy worked as a nurse for more than 40 years, dedicating her life to caring for others with compassion and commitment.

Sandy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN by going to https://newvisionlife.com/give/

