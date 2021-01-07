Sandy Ballard, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021. She was a long time resident of the Coleman community in Coleman, OK and was very active in her home Churches ALT, River of Life Ministries in Durant, OK & M.A.D. Ministries of Tishomingo, OK.

She leaves behind her daughter, Sherry Sutphin, also of Murfreesboro TN, daughter & son-n- law, Sandra & Scott Sewell of Ravenna, TX., 5 Grandchildren & several great-grandchildren. A sister, Norma Huston of Harrison OH, and a brother, Don King of Springdale, AR.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Ballard, daughter Cindy, and sister Mary Sutterfield. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harley Ballard, at the Coleman Cemetery in Coleman, OK.

Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Coleman Cemetery in Coleman, OK.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Don King, Odis Sutterfield, Ernie Gann, Dr. Mike Lee, Dr. Stephen Wells, Darrell Atteberry, Bobby Anderson, and Chris Tubbs. Ivan Richeson with M.A.D. Ministries in Tishomingo will be officiating the Graveside Service, and Clark Funeral Home at 305 E Main St, Tishomingo, OK 73460, will be handling the Burial service.

