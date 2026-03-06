Sandra Rae Huttner, aged 80, passed away February 23, 2026, in Smyrna, TN.

Sandra was born September 1, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN to John Pavlo and Delores Schreiber. She attended Roosevelt High School and South High School in Minneapolis, MN, graduated in 1963, then attended the University of Minnesota. Sandra did secretarial work and Office Management. She was the Personal Secretary to Sam and Knox Ridley of Smyrna, TN, and was a resident of Smyrna, TN for over 50 years.

Sandra was a beautiful, smart, strong, generous, loving, spunky and funny woman. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a fantastic role model. She loved animals, especially cats. Sandra loved to read, sew, and was interested in law and politics. Most of all, she loved her family. She will be sorely missed. Our world became so much dimmer when her radiant light was extinguished.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Pavlo and Delores Schreiber.

She is survived by her husband Paul W. Huttner; children Theresa Huttner (Thomas Lewis) and Jamie Elliott (Michael); grandchildren Cassandra Chaplin, Samantha Bailey, Delores Heath, Emma Elliott, and Julian Elliott; great-grandchildren Leviathan Massey and River Bailey; and her brother Gary Pavlo.

A Funeral Mass will be held March 7, 2026, 1:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

