OBITUARY: Sandra Ploucher

Sandra Ploucher, age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Wednesday, December 17, 2025. She was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Vernon Nolan and Erlene Wilson Nolan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Ploucher.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Rankin and husband Kenneth; two granddaughters, Jenna and Brianna Rankin, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Early in her working life she served as an Escrow Officer at a bank but soon she took on her most important role as a loving, stay-at-home mom. She was faithful to her Catholic faith and attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Visitation with the Ploucher family will be Monday, December 22, 2025, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

