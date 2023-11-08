OBITUARY: Sandra Louise Whitworth

Sandra Louise Whitworth, age 77 of the Fosterville-Midland Community passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Stones River Manor where she had resided for over twenty years.

A lifelong Rutherford County resident, she was the daughter of the late Herbert “Hoot” and Nina Brothers Whitworth.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Edward Whitworth.

Survivors include several cousins and a host of other loving family and friends.

Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Christiana High School and a member of the New Zion Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Kirk Brothers officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones-Haynes Cemetery in Bedford County with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family would like to thank the staff of Stones River Manor for their loving care and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Stones River Manor.

