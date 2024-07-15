OBITUARY: Sandra Jecks ‘Sandy’ Cullen

Sandra Jecks “Sandy” Cullen, 81 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2024 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by the loss of such a loving, kind and generous person.

She was a native of Chicago, Illinois but was raised in Chattanooga, TN where she attended Chattanooga High School and then went on to graduate from The University of Tennessee where she was a majorette in the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. While at UT Knoxville, she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

After graduating from UT, she entered the Miss Tennessee Pageant and was named First Runner Up but went on to secure the title of Miss Tennessee. She eventually moved to Murfreesboro with her husband and worked as a legal secretary for various law firms. One of her biggest accomplishments during that time was being voted Secretary of the Year.

After dedicating many years to the legal profession, she began working at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department where she served as the department legal coordinator for 27 years from May 1989 to April 2016 until she retired.

Throughout Sandra’s career, she cultivated lifelong friendships with her infectious smile and kind hearted personality and was loved by so many. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her was touched by her generous nature, mild temperament, and her ability to light up a room. If ever asked “How are you doing?”, she would always say, “Just peachy”.

Sandra was a member of The Moose Lodge and was an Order of the Eastern Star member at Mt. Moriah in Murfreesboro, TN. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her four daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Marguerite Jecks and her late husband, Gale Dwain Cullen. She is survived by her four daughters, Janet (Sean) Amend, Kelly (Steve) Brown, Laura (Neil) Reitz, and Marcy (fiancé James) McCool, her seven grandchildren Ashley (Clay) McManus, Brooke Watts, Miranda (fiancé Rob) Troup, Hunter Conley, Chase Conley, Courtney McCool, Logan (fiancé Skylar) McCool, Morgan McCool and her four great-grandchildren Robert “Bo” McManus, James “Watts” McManus, Elijah McCool and Bryson McCool.

There will be a celebration of life held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, July 16th at 4 pm with visitation from 2-4. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Contributions in memory of Sandra Cullen can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and The American Cancer Society.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

