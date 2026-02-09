Sandra Gail Cothran, age 73, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on February 1, 2026. Born on April 22, 1952, in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, Sandra was the daughter of the late Elmer and Odell Boshers. She was raised on a tobacco farm, where she learned early the value of hard work, perseverance, and faith. Throughout her life, Sandra faced many challenges and experiences that might have hardened others—but instead, she chose kindness, compassion, and love.

Sandra loved her family fiercely. She was not only a devoted mother and grandmother, but also her family’s biggest fan and best friend. She celebrated every milestone, encouraged every dream, and stood firmly behind those she loved. Her home was filled with warmth, laughter, and acceptance. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a gift for storytelling. Her stories often brought laughter, sometimes embarrassment to her son, endless smiles to her daughter, and helped her grandchildren see that their “Granny” was a real, vibrant, and remarkable woman with a life full of memories. Sandra found joy in the simple things—tending to her flower garden, spending time with loved ones, and caring for others. She was known for her gentle spirit, kind heart, and the way she made people feel seen and valued.

She is survived by her son, Wendell Cothran; daughter, Tiffany Trammell; grandsons, Preston Trammell and Charlie Cothran; granddaughters, Paige Cothran and Samantha Cothran; brothers, W.L. (Juanita) Boshers and Roger Boshers; sisters, Lena Craig, Thelma Howell, Rubie Shirley, Sharon Sanders, Lesha Young, and Robin Barnhill; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Odell Boshers; her significant other, Grover Randell Stem; and her brothers, Huey Ernest Boshers, Mark Boshers, and Jimmy Boshers.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro where we would like to gather, celebrate her life, tell funny stories and share in the joy she shared with others. In lieu of flowers, she asked that contributions be made to the Rutherford County Humane Society or the Domestic Violence Program of Murfreesboro.

Sandra’s legacy lives on through the lives she touched, the love she gave, and the strength she passed on to her family. She will be deeply missed and forever.

