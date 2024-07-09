OBITUARY: Sandra Faye Patton

Sandra Faye Patton, age 74, passed away Friday, July 5, 2024.

She was born November 13, 1949 to the late Murphy Irvin and Emma Victory Neely.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Simpkins, Mamie Julie Williams, and Robbie “Inky” Gaither; brother, Irvin “Fat Rabbit” Neely; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Patton.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Patton; her sons, Jeffrey “Jeff” Bullock and his wife Mary, and Joseph “Joey” Bullock and his companion Alexis Beal; grandchildren, Declan, Josefina, Alexander, and Juliana; sisters, Shirley Montgomery and Sherry Nunley; brother, Sammy Neely; stepsons, Edward Patton, Bobby (Melinda) Patton, David (Mindy) Patton, and Terry (Angela) Patton, their children and grandchildren; and her dearest friend since first grade, Kay “Katie” Wooldridge.

Sandra never met a stranger and had a passion for caring for others. She was the type to help anyone in need. She was known for extending kindness and grace to everyone she met and even opened her home up to help people within the community.

Her sense of humor attracted so many people to her. Sandra was never happier than when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren, her world revolving around their happiness. She loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts, writing, horror movies and documentaries, jewelry, shopping, and most of all, playing with her grandchildren.

Sandra, by virtue of her love, care, and humor, has left behind an indelible legacy of warmth and joy. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide us. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email