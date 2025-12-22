OBITUARY: Sandra F Francies

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Sandra Francies, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who left us on December 13th, 2025, at the age of 73. Her greatest joy was her dog and companion, Archie.

Sandra found fulfillment in the optometry field for over 20 years by helping people see better. Known for her compassion, dedication, and genuine care, she served with unwavering commitment. She loved meeting new people, and her co-workers became like family to her.

She is survived by her children: Amanda Morrow (David), Timothy Farmer (Brie), and Serra Farmer; her grandchildren: Jaylin Farmer, Micha Farmer, and Ryan Morrow; bonus grandchildren: Zaylee, Azriel, and Alijah; her siblings: Joyce Gilbert, Ricky Parman, and Debbie Miller; and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Fann and Edna Parman; her husband, Harvey Francies; her grandchild, Lucas Morrow; and her siblings, Mary Franklin, Sam Parman, and Pat Lumbert.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.