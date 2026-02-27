OBITUARY: Sandra Eades Donham

Sandra Eades Donham, age 74, passed away at her residence on February 24, 2026. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from AT&T. Sandra attended Jerusalem Presbyterian Church.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Eades and Susie K. Leyhew Eades; husband, Jerry P. Donham; brother, William B. Eades; and sisters, Bettye Sanders, Emma Duke and Olene Lankford.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Vicki Dietz, Keith Duke, Cindy Langford, Wesley Langford, Bill Eades, Brian Eades; and great-nieces and nephews, Jonathan Duke, Nicole Duke, Caralie McCade and several other great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:00 PM until time of church service at 1:00 PM at Jerusalem Presbyterian Church in Walter Hill with Brent Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Eades Cemetery in Mona community.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

