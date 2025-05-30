OBITUARY: Sandra Craft

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Sandra Craft. She was a beloved individual whose presence brought meaning and connection to the lives of those around her. Her journey was filled with moments that shaped and enriched the people who had the privilege of knowing her, and her memory will remain in their hearts forever.

Sandra’s life was marked by experiences that touched many. She was part of countless cherished moments, offering support, love, and companionship in ways that made a lasting impact. Whether through family, friendships, or the connections formed over the years, she shared in the joys, challenges, and milestones that made up a life well-lived.

Through every chapter, Sandra built a legacy of memories—ones that will be carried forward by those who loved her. The stories shared, the laughter exchanged, and the time spent together will serve as a comforting reminder of the bonds that remain even in her absence.

While her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, her presence will continue to be felt in the lives she touched, the traditions she helped shape, and the values she held dear. Her legacy is one of connection, of enduring relationships, and of the meaningful imprint she left on the hearts of her family and friends.

A service to honor Sandra’s life will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, June 2nd.